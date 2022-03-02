Vincent E. Loyzelle WEST RUTLAND —Vincent E. “Vinnie” Loyzelle, 58, died Feb. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born June 10, 1963, in Port Hueneme, California, the son of Charles and Norma (Todriff) Loyzelle. He graduated in 1981 from Biloxi, Mississippi, High School. On July 18, 1989, Mr. Loyzelle married Julie Reed. For 28 years, he worked as a mechanic at Stanley Tools in Pittsfield, and then as a machinist for General Electric Co. in Rutland. He enjoyed collecting guns, working on old cars and going to air shows. Survivors include his wife, of West Rutland; a stepson, Shannon Johnson, of Charlotte, North Carolina; siblings, Charles Loyzelle, of Shrewsbury, Loriana Loyzelle St. Lawrence, of Clarendon, Carissa Loyzelle, of Rutland; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Tossing Funeral Home where a calling hour begins at 2 p.m. The Rev. Patti Stratton, pastor of First Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford.
