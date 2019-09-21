Vincent F. Chiriaco PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Vincent F. Chiriaco, 95, died Sept. 19, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 4, 1923, son of Dominic and Mary Chiriaco. Vincent was owner operator of Vincent’s Restaurant in Rutland for many years. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and a life member of Rutland Elks Lodge. Surviving are a son, David V. Chiriaco and wife, Svenja of Clearwater, Florida; three step children, Mary Joan Morris and husband Michael of Andover, Mass., John McGarry and wife Patricia of North Andover, Mass., Bill McGarry and wife Penny of Andover, Mass. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
