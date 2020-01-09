Vincent G. Wallen Sr. SPRINGFIELD — Vincent G. Wallen Sr., 83, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1936, in Brighton, Massachusetts, the son of Vincent J. and Violet I. (Troughton) Wallen. In Massachusetts, he graduated in 1955 from Woburn High School and in 1957 from Coyne Electrical & Technical College in Boston. Mr. Wallen worked as an electrical engineer and electrical designer for many years, in Massachusetts, New York and Vermont, including at Jones & Lamson, Raytheon and other companies as a contractor on government projects. In Vermont, he worked for SEVCA and Pathways as an advocate, as well as a volunteer for organizations to aid battered women. On June 22, 1985, he married Judith Cram in Woburn. Mr. Wallen was a member of Assembly of God Church in Springfield. He enjoyed fishing, deep sea fishing, fixing things, collecting things and watching wrestling. Survivors include his wife; five sons Jeffrey, Glenn, Dean, Wayne and Vincent Wallen Jr.; stepdaughters Deborah Stewart, Mary Wescom, Lynn Springer; a sister, Joan Kato; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and two nieces. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Assembly of God Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Marc Aube, pastor, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
