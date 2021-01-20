Vincent Lee Sendra WELLS — Vincent Lee Sendra, 72, died peacefully at his home on Jan. 15, 2021. He was born June 19, 1948, in Rutland, the son of Vincent W. and Katherine (Fleming) Sendra. He attended Manchester Elementary School and graduated from Burr and Burton Academy. He married Noreen Peck in January 1970; their marriage ended in divorce. He married Joy Ballard on May 18, 1996, and they would have celebrated their Silver Anniversary in May. He worked in both the retail and restaurant businesses, the most recent being Mulligan's of Manchester where he was employed as a manager, host and bartender. He retired in 2016 following a heart attack and bypass surgery. Lee, as he was known to friends and family, had an endearing personality and a playful sense of humor. He had the wonderful ability to make others feel good about themselves through compliments and positive words, and his words were always sincere. He made use of that ability when he volunteered to be a hospice volunteer when hospice was in its infancy in the Rutland area. He was a member and strong supporter of AA, and recently celebrated 31 years of sobriety. His survivors include his wife, Joy of Wells; his mother, Katherine of Wells; a son, Vince of Berkeley, California; his sisters, Mary (Michael) Senecal of Manchester, Susan (Michael) Kasuba of Wells, and two nephews, Shaun Senecal of St. Albans and Ryley Senecal of Manchester; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also survived by his beloved cat, Liddy. He was predeceased by his father, Vincent W. Sendra of Manchester. Due to pandemic concerns, a memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The Cardiology Nurses Education Fund, Office of Development & Alumni Relations, Dartmouth-Hitchcock/Geisel School of Medicine, One Medical Center Drive (HB 7070), Lebanon, NH 03756 (Please write in memory of Vincent Lee Sendra in the memo line of your check); or The Feline Connection, P.O. Box 567, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the director of Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
