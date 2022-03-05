Vincent E. Loyzelle WEST RUTLAND - The funeral service for Vincent E. “Vinnie” Loyzelle, 58, of West Rutland, who died February 27, 2022, was held Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Tossing Funeral Home. The Rev. Patti Stratton, senior minister of First Baptist Church officiated. Shannon Johnson, step-son, offered the eulogy. Burial will be at a later date in Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford, VT. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
