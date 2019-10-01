Vincenzina Buzzell PROCTOR — On Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, Vincenzina Lionti Buzzell, passed away peacefully after a short illness, with her family by her side. Born in Proctor, Nov. 14, 1927, she was the daughter of Italian immigrants Angelo and Concettina Lionti. She grew up with her brothers Rosario Lionti and Dr. Joseph Lionti, and sisters Connie Paquette and Dorothy Turmel. On June 18, 1949, Vince married Robert Buzzell Sr. Vince and Bob raised four children in Proctor – Connie, twins Robert Jr. and Joseph, and Stephen. Vince was very proud to have worked most of her career at Vermont Marble Co. Starting in the secretarial pool at Vermont Marble, Vince eventually became secretary to the president until the company was sold to Omya. Never one to stop working, she spent a few more years working for attorney Jeff Taylor. Following her retirement, Vince was an enormous support to her family, assisting them in their busy lives as they raised her grandchildren. Ever resourceful, Vince called on her secretarial skills to type countless term papers and reports for her grandchildren. An amazing woman with an incredible spirit, Vince conquered aggressive breast cancer in her late-60s and continued to live an active life. Vince’s yard, gardens and window boxes were fastidiously maintained till the end. Moreover, nothing made Vince happier than a round of golf at the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club with her close friends, even this past week. She was sharp and feisty with a wonderful sense of humor. Truly a kid at heart, Vince loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart, and found great joy playing with them. Vince’s home of 50+ years was the scene of countless holidays, sleepovers and family celebrations. Even at 91, she insisted that she host Thanksgiving so that her family could be together. The memories of these family traditions will remain forever with us. Vince leaves behind her lifelong friend and sister, Dorothy Turmel, of East Hartford, CT; as well as her children Connie Buzzell, of Burlington, Robert Buzzell Jr. and wife Michele, of Mendon, and Dr. Stephen Buzzell and wife Dr. Beth Cooley, of Peterborough, NH. Each of Vince’s six grandchildren shared a special relationship with “Grammy Buzz” and they are: Chris Ettori (Kellie), Breanne Heaslip (Ryan), Allison Losi (Pat), and Alec, Mei and Jamilla Buzzell. In later years, Vince was blessed by her four great-grandchildren. Others who will deeply miss Vince include her brother-in-law, Phil Buzzell and wife Lorraine; a number of special nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her husband in 1982; and her son, Joseph Buzzell, in 1971. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic’s in Proctor. Burial will take place across from the church in South Street Cemetery. A celebration of her life for family and friends will follow at the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foley Cancer Center at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
