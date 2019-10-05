Vincenzina L. Buzzell rites PROCTOR — The funeral service for Vincenzina Lionti Buzzell, 91, who died Sept. 28, 2019, were held Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Officiating was the Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor of St. Peter Church in Rutland. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. The eulogist was Christopher Ettori. Bearers were Ryan Heaslip, Brian Billings, Brian Collins, Alec Buzzell and Christopher Ettori. Burial followed in South Street Cemetery. Prayer services were held Thursday morning at Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.