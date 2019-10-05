Vingenzo C. Pallotta LUDLOW — Vingenzo Celestine "Vinny" Pallotta, 92, of Ludlow and Belmont, passed away Oct. 2, 2019, in the comfort of the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington. He was born in Ludlow, Sept. 15, 1927, the son of James and Donata (Petralia) Pallotta. Vincent was a graduate of Dracut, MA, High School where he was captain of the football team. He joined the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in Japan. He was employed as a methods planner at General Electric Co. in Ludlow and later, in Rutland for 36 years, retiring at the age of 60. Vinny enjoyed many pursuits, including hunting, fishing, gardening, dancing, carpentry, playing the harmonica and spoons, and cooking.his famous spaghetti sauce. There was almost nothing he could not do, having built his own house and barn. He won many ribbons in harness racing with his Morgan horse, Nate. He was a member of the American Legion Post #36, Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow and the Black River Rod and Gun Club. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Barbara (Ellis) Pallotta, of Belmont; his former wife, Pauline Warren, son Michael Vincent Pallotta (wife Alicia), of Jasper, NH; stepsons Christopher Colm, of Belmont, and Greg Colm, of Poultney; two stepdaughters Leslie Colm, of Claremont, NH, and Susan Colm (husband Carlos Greene), of Thetford Center; twin brother Valentino Pallotta, of Somerset, MA; sister Irene Darrin, of Dracut, MA; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow. Officiating will be Father Thomas Mosher and Pastor Eleanor Richardson, his niece. Burial with military honors will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. A reception will follow at the Ludlow American Legion Post #36. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Vermont Alzheimer’s Assn., 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
