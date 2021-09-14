Viola M. Austin BRANDON — Viola Martha Austin, 92, of Newport, North Carolina, formerly of Brandon, died Sept. 1, 2021, at Pruitt-Health in Sea Level, North Carolina. She was born March 4, 1929, in Whiting, the daughter of Lula J. (Branch) and Perley Henry Disorda, of Sudbury. She married Raymond Fuller Austin Dec. 1, 1945. Mrs. Austin enjoyed picking apples, needlepoint, bingo and yard sales. Survivors include a sister, Phyllis Bailey, of Brandon; five daughters, Judy Rouse, of Newport, North Carolina, Peggy Popailo, of Fair Haven, Diane Brown, of Bristol, Debbi Quelch, of Rutland, and Terri Vines, of Oakdale, California; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband; children, Raymond Jr., infant Darlene, Joyce Humiston; and siblings, Jane Gove, Rachel Denis, Albert, James "Mickey" and Perley Disorda Jr. Burial will be at a later date in Forestdale Cemetery. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.