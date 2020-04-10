Viola Mae Posmanter RUTLAND — Viola Mae Mallory Walker, Waite, Posmanter, 98, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. “Vi” was born Jan. 3, 1922, at the Sudbury Inn in Sudbury, the oldest child of Arthur and Marion (Griffin) Mallory. She graduated from Brandon High School and Castleton Normal School. She began teaching elementary school at the age of 19, and taught for almost 35 years. She married her first husband, Albert R. Walker, on Dec. 28, 1942. After his death, she married George Monroe Waite on July 26, 1970. Following his death, she married Abraham C. Posmanter, on March 11, 1976. She and Abe enjoyed traveling and visiting almost every state in the union, including Alaska. Survivors include her son, Robert Walker (Irene); and her step daughters, Harriet Eitapence and Susan Charrow (Arnold); her granddaughter, Jennifer Walker (John) and her great grandson, Thomas J. Walker; a great granddaughter, Mallory Anne Salls; and many other step grand and step great grandchildren. Vi also leaves two sisters, Rita Holt and Eleanor Zawistowski (Hank) and two brothers; Arthur Mallory Jr., and Donald Mallory (Sue) and three step siblings; Grace Bird, Norman DeLancey and Gerald DeLancey. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Ruth Westcom, Irene Hallett and Joyce Mallory; and her brother, Gordon Mallory; and the Delancey step siblings; Priscilla, Lorraine, Lorillard (Bud) and Gordon. A memorial service may take place at the convenience of the family at a later date. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date in the family lot, at Pine Hill cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Calvary Bible Church, 2 Meadow Lane, Rutland, VT. 05701, or www.cbcvt.org/giving
