Viola (Thayer) Whittemore PITTSFORD — Viola Thayer Whittemore, 96, of Townsend, Massachusetts, and formerly of Pittsford, Vermont, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Lawrence General Hospital, in Lawrence, Massachusetts. She was born Nov. 27, 1923, in Pittsford, the daughter of Walter Thayer and Mildred (Mills) Thayer. Viola graduated from Pittsford High School in 1941. On Sept. 22, 1946, she married the love of her life, Alaric “Pete” Whittemore, in Pittsford. They then started a family and had two children, John and Diana Whittemore. From 1960 to 1983, Viola and Pete owned and operated “Whittemore's Cash Market” in Pittsford which, according to their grandchildren, had the best selection of penny candy! Viola was a former president of the Vermont Retail Grocers Association in the 1970s, a 10-year volunteer at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, and one of the first senior companions for the Southern Vermont Council on Aging, where she worked for over 10 years. A devoted lifelong member of St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford, she served on the Finance Committee and sang in the church choir. Survivors include daughter, Diana (Whittemore) Coleman and husband Donald Coleman of Townsend, Massachusetts; daughter-in-law, Margaret Whittemore of New York; grandchildren, Casey Coleman and spouse Cassie, Kate Coleman Tieuli and spouse Anthony, Jillian Coleman-Allen and spouse Chris, Christian Whittemore and spouse Chari; great-grandchildren, Brett Murray, Haily and Lauren Allen, Max Tieuli, and Dylan, Alexa and Sophia Whittemore. She was predeceased by her husband, Pete; son, John “Jack” Whittemore; sister, Phillis Swinyer; and four brothers, Larry Thayer, Floyd Thayer, Johnny Thayer and Phillip Thayer. In celebration of Viola’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at noon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, Pittsford, VT 05763; or St. Alphonsus Church, 2918 U.S. Route 7, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.