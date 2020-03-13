Violet Ann Day SUNDERLAND — Violet Ann Day of Sunderland, Vermont, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Violet was born on June 23, 1926, to Walter Vogt and Bertha Neubauer Vogt in Woodhaven, New York. She was married on Oct. 6, 1946, to William T. Day who predeceased her in 2003. In 1989, Vi and Bill moved their family to Sunderland, Vermont, fulfilling Bill's lifelong dream of becoming a Vermonter. She managed the Basket Barn in Sunderland for many years. In 1969, she and Bill opened the Christmas Dove in Manchester in two rented rooms. The business quickly grew and in 1972, they opened what is now Christmas Days on their property in Sunderland. They ran the business together until their retirement in 1987. Violet was an active member of the Federated Church in East Arlington. She was also a dedicated fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Albany, New York. Her greatest joy was her family. Beyond her own grandchildren, she was known as Grammy, Vi to the many children included in her extended family. Vi is survived by her three children, son Theodore and wife Susan, daughter Linda and husband Andrew McKeever, and son Robert; her six grandchildren, William and Rebecca Day, Megan and Sarah McKeever, and Heather and Katherine Day; as well as her four great-grandchildren. The family wants to extend our gratitude to Phil Dunn and Mary Norman and the staff of Applewood at Bromley Manor. Their kindness and loving care meant so much to our family. There will be a Celebration of Violet’s life on March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library. Memorial donations be made to the Manchester Community Library, P.O. Box 1105, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
