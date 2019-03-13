Virginia A. Keith RUTLAND — Virginia Ann (Marotti) Keith, 94, of Rutland died March 10, 2019 at The Meadows at East Mountain. She was born in Rutland on October 12, 1924, the daughter of Luigi and Philomena (Pedoto) Marotti. Virginia was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School and The Florida School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse, caregiver, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She left us to be with her family in heaven after 94 years. She is survived by and missed by all those who love her. She was pre-deceased by her husband, James Patrick Keith, her daughter, Marianne Casey, brothers, Ralph, Joseph, and John Marotti and by sisters, Mary Girardi and Anne Taddeo and by a grandson, Jimmy Casey. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Thursday March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King church. A reception will follow. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Mount Saint Joseph Academy or to Rutland County Humane Society.
