Virginia B. Wolf rites LEICESTER — The funeral Mass for Virginia Burgoyne Wolf, 100, who died March 15, 2021, was celebrated Thursday, March 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, was the celebrant. Stu James was organist and soloist. A daughter-in-law, Patricia Baker, delivered the eulogy. Bearers were Victor "Skip" Miller, Charles Herrick, Robert Kilpeck and Gary Stanley. Private burial will be at a later date in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
