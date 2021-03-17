Virginia Burgoyne Wolf LEICESTER — Virginia Estelle Burgoyne Wolf, a direct descendant of English Gen. John Burgoyne, age 100, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Porter Hospital in Middlebury. Mrs. Wolf was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Oct. 9, 1920. She was the daughter of James L. and Helen (Quinn) Burgoyne. She grew up in Jersey City where she received her education. She served during WWII at Fort Des Moines, Iowa, and Camp Crowder, Missouri. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry E. Wolf, in 1969. She then moved to Leicester to make her home, moving from Red Bank, New Jersey. Virginia was very active in her town, serving as a lister, appointed to the zoning board and on the board for Otter Valley Union High School. She had served on the board and as president of Project Independence. She was involved with Elderly Services, RSVP, the Lake Dunmore-Fern Lake Association. She had also served on the board for Shard Villa, Horizon Club Advisory and the National Bank of Middlebury. She had been a communicant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. She is survived by one son, J. Lee Baker of Goshen; a granddaughter, Stephani Pizzi-Miller of Camas, Washington; a nephew, Lawrence B. Green and his wife, Loretta, of Weybridge; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Baker of San Diego, California. Three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several grandnieces also survive her. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her siblings, J. Lawrence Burgoyne Jr. and Helen M. Green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
