Virginia Cameron Heck RUTLAND — The Celebration of Life for Virginia Cameron Heck, 89, who died Sept. 23, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 637 North Shrewsbury Road, Clarendon.
