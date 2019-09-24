Virginia Cameron Heck RUTLAND — Virginia Cameron Heck, 89, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, peacefully at her home, surrounded by family and friends. Born Sept. 5, 1930, in Rutland, daughter of George Howard and Florence (Mann) Cameron, Virginia attend local schools and in 1952, graduated from Wyckoff Heights Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, NY. After her nursing career, Virginia served 23 years as the director of the Green Mountain Foster Grandparent Program. A highlight of her career was meeting President Ronald and First Lady Nancy Reagan, a vast supporter of the Foster Grand Parent Program. Mrs. Reagan wrote a book, “To Love a Child,” in which the Green Mountain Foster Grandparents Program was featured. Virginia served on numerous boards and councils and was appointed by then-Gov. Howard Dean to serve on the Commission on Volunteers. Upon her retirement in 1995, Virginia’s main focus was her friends and family. As an avid reader, gardener and lover of animals, her main passion could be found in the kitchen. She served numerous meals to family and friends, of which her soups and pies will be sorely missed. Mrs. Heck is survived by a son, Henry Heck and wife Kim, daughters-in-law Linda Heck Groce and Susan Heck; six grandchildren Christopher, Laura Rose, Cory, Chris, Kyle and Chad; three great-grandchildren Calla, Elizabeth and Oliver; and many much loved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Bonnie Pellerin, Barb McCorkle, Becky Hample and her church sisters and brothers for all of their support and love. She was predeceased by her parents; two sons Peter and Christopher; her three brothers Howard, George and Earl; her sister, Elizabeth Grady; and her nephew, Mark Cameron. Church services under the care of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints and burial to be held at later dates. Funeral arrangements provided by Clifford Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours.
