Virginia "Cricket" Greeno SUDBURY — Virginia "Cricket" Greeno, 69, of Sudbury, passed away March 18, 2019, with her family by her side. The daughter of Robert and Ruthie Nichols, Cricket was born Oct. 8, 1949, at Rutland Hospital. Cricket married the love her life, Rob Greeno, on June 10, 1967, and began creating a most amazing family and life. Robbie and Cricket remained married for 50+ years. Cricket loved and enjoyed many aspects of life. To anyone who knew her, she was a vault of stubborn loyalty and deep, unwavering love. Her shell was coarse and thick but inside, she was tender, devoted, tsunami PROUD and grateful — especially of her family, whom no other human could shoot, slaughter, cook, sing, drink, dance, boat or camp better than. If there was a meal to prep, she was cooking, with butter, lots of butter. She was the strongest woman anybody knew and she loved more than anything to be a wife, a Mom and a Mama. If you were lucky enough to know Cricket, you knew she was the boss, loved to laugh, exaggerate and would not hesitate to tell it like it should be. Cricket is survived by her husband, Rob Greeno; her three sons Nick Greeno (Amanda), Mark Greeno (Angie) and Brent Greeno (Ryan); as well as her chosen son, Jeff Fay (Linda); her five grandchildren Stephanie Harte (Tyler), Jessica Greeno (Doug), James Greeno (Marlayna), Garrett Greeno and Melissa Fay; her two great-grandchildren Emma and Connor Harte; as well as her mother, Ruthie Nichols; and sisters Patty Hetzel, Andrea Lamphere and Stacie Woodward; many nieces, nephews and friends who were all held close to her heart. Cricket was predeceased by her father, Robert Nichols; two brothers James and Robert Nichols; as well as her beloved Gram and Gampap Christian. Per Cricket's request, there will be a private family gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Whiting First Response or the Brandon Area Rescue Squad. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
