Virginia Etta Bronson SHOREHAM — Virginia Etta Bronson, age 88, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. Mrs. Bronson was born in Bridport on Jan. 4, 1932. She was the daughter of William and Irene (Fletcher) Brileya. She grew up in Bridport and received her early education in local Bridport and Shoreham schools. She graduated from Shoreham Academy, class 1950. In her earlier years, she worked as a telephone operator in Cornwall. She later worked at Van Raaulte in Middlebury as a seamstress. She began her career with the Vermont State Highway Department as a secretary for several years before joining the staff at Brandon Training School. She retired from Brandon Training School, following more than 30 years of service. She continued working as a secretary at Addison County Probate Court. She and her husband were snow birds to Orange City, Florida, for 10 years. She enjoyed playing cribbage and collecting owls. She is survived by her husband, Thad M. Bronson of Shoreham, whom she married in Bridport on Nov. 8, 1952; two daughters, Carolyn J. Bronson of Shoreham and Pamela J. Bronson of Orwell, and one son, Jeffrey W. Bronson and wife Gisele of Shoreham. Two grandchildren, Ramsey Bronson and wife Mattea, and Courtney Bronson; and one great-grandson, Walker Bronson; as well as a special niece, Linda and husband Mike; also survive her. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Brileya, and a sister, Nancy Bishop. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Shoreham. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT; or to Addison County Humane Society, 234 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.