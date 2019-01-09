Virginia "Ginger" Audet GOSHEN — Virginia “Ginger” Audet, 68, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She was born May 16, 1950, the daughter of Ross Paul and Bella (Bergeron) Snyder, in Waterbury, Connecticut, where she grew up. Mrs. Audet was a homemaker and mother. She attended Vershire Bible Church and was an avid reader who also enjoyed antiques, cooking and gardening. Survivors include her husband, Gary Audet, of Goshen, whom she married June 4, 1966, in Waterbury, Connecticut; a daughter, Kim Nelson, of Kalispell, Montana; two sons Cliff Audet, of Forest Dale, Curt Audet, of St. Charles, Ilinois; three brothers Ross Snyder, of Beacon Falls, Connecticut, Roger Snyder, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Chuck Snyder, of Waterbury, Connecticut; 16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Gary Rhodes, pastor of Vershire Bible Church, will officiate. A reception will follow at Brandon Senior Citizens Center. Burial will be at a later date, in Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Vershire Bible Church, 17 North Road, Vershire, VT 05079; or Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733; or the Virginia Audet Memorial Fund, in care of Miller & Ketcham, 26 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733.
