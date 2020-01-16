Virginia "Ginny" Mortenson BRANDON — Virginia "Ginny" Mortenson, 81, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland nursing home. She was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Hinesburg, the daughter of Joseph and Ethel (Guyette) Palmer. She married George Sweet Sr. and had six children George Jr., Scott, both of Rutland, Roy of Oregon, Gwen Sweet of Brandon, Rite Rotta of Randolph and Julie Greenwood of Ticonderoga, New York. Later, she married Harry Sanderson in 1985 who predeceased her in 1987 in Springfield. She then married Bert Mortenson in 1992 and he predeceased her in 1995 in Brandon, where she remained. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 11 siblings. Per her wishes, there will be no public services.
