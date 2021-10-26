Virginia L. Tatro RUTLAND —Virginia Louise Tatro, 88, of Rutland, Vermont, went to be with her Lord on Oct. 21, 2021, at the Mountain View Center. She was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in Hanover, New Hampshire, the daughter of Harry and Virginia (Weeden) Tatro. Virginia graduated from Lancaster Academy in Lancaster, New Hampshire, and went on to work at several jobs, including as a clerk at Equifax Corp. in Tampa, Florida, from which she retired to Rutland, Vermont. Virginia was a longtime, faithful member of Reformed Bible Church where she loved attending Bible studies and fellowshipping with the saints. Always up for an adventure, she enjoyed sky-diving, traveling around New England with friends, spending time at the ocean in downeast Maine, visiting lighthouses and exploring various historic sites. From 1973-1976, she won four championships with the New York Women's Bowling League. Ginny also enjoyed driving her convertible, reading and watching classic movies and golf games on TV. Her constant companion for many years was her dog, Rascal. Survivors include her brother, Charles Tatro, of East Windsor, Connecticut; a sister, Janet Hazlitt, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and several nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. She was predeceased by brothers, Peter and Frederick, and by a sister, Pamelia. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Reformed Bible Church on Route 133 in Clarendon Springs, Vermont. Masking is recommended. Memorial contributions may be made to Reformed Bible Church, 894 Route 133, West Rutland, VT 05777; or to the Rutland Area Christian School, 112 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.