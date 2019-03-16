Virginia Keith rites RUTLAND — Funeral services for Virginia Marotti Keith, 94, of Rutland who died March 10, 2019 at The Meadows were held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, Pastor. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. William Gower Johnson was the organist Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Gift bearers were Anne Marie Clifford, Charlene Clifford and Jeralyn Valente Readers were Richard Marotti and Michael Henry. The eulogy was offered by Michael Keith. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
