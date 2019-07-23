Virginia M. Prescott RUTLAND — Virginia M. Prescott, 87, died July 21, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Bethleham, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Norval K. and Gertrude K. (Berninger) Ramson. She graduated from Rutland High School and Rutland Business College. Mrs. Prescott and her husband owned and operated Prescott Towers Inc. Survivors include four children Thomas Prescott, of Ormond Beach, Florida, Steven Prescott, of Braintree, Sandra Rivers, of Castleton, and Catherine Friend, of Leicester; a brother, Richard Ramson, of Wells; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Prescott, in 2016; and two children Nancy and George Prescott. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, P.O. Box 787, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
