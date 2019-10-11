Virginia Mae Stafford SOUTH WALLINGFORD — Virginia Mae Stafford, 88, eased to her eternal rest Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by family and caregivers. She liked being called Jinny or Jinny Mae. Jinny cherished her early memories of growing up in Mill Village and she often talked of her childhood friends and the long treks to school in Rutland Town. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1949. She attended Rutland Business College and worked as a substitute clerk at the South Wallingford Post Office. She married Frank Stafford in 1950, and settled on his family’s farm in South Wallingford. They celebrated 64 years of marriage providing all of us an example of love and commitment until Frank passed in 2014. She is survived by two daughters Connie Stafford and Janice Stafford Lynch and husband Steven; granddaughter Becky Lynch and husband Bert Ng, and their son, Sam; grandson Chris Lynch and wife Eileen and their son, Mark. Virginia will also be missed by her many longtime friends and neighbors of South Wallingford and Rutland County. For over 25 years, Virginia and her husband, Frank, co-managed and joyfully shared in the effort of performing the various chores necessary to ensure the success of their family farm. She loved all of the farm animals, especially her pet dogs and cats. She would often mention how much she enjoyed caring for and feeding their newborn calves. Jinny was an active leader in the 4-H community, member of the Maple Valley Grange, the South Wallingford Union Congregational Church and the Ladies Aid Society. She remembers her contributions in the community with great joy. She especially loved the square dances of years past, playing cards and attending county fairs throughout the state with family and friends. During the last five years, Jinny resided at Mansfield Place in Essex Junction. She made many new and dear friends. She especially enjoyed the musical activities, playing rummy and sharing her memories of growing up in Vermont. The family, would like to thank the entire staff at Mansfield Place and the BAYADA Hospice Team for their dedication and compassion. As per Virginia’s wishes, a private committal service will take place at the family’s convenience. Contributions in her memory may be made to South Wallingford Congregational Church, c/o Marie Aitchison, P.O. Box 43, Hydeville, VT 05750; or to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
