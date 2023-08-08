Virginia (Ginny) Pike-Moore May 24 1931 - July 28 2023 CRESCENT CITY, FL — A mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. After a long battle fighting multiple illnesses, Virginia was called home to be with the Lord. Surrounded by the love of her family, Virginia peacefully left us to be reunited with her lost loved ones and cherished friends who predeceased her. Ginny was a natural entertainer, and loved to entertain in a variety of ways, whether it be by telling elaborate stories, usually made up on the spot, or an impromptu concert that she would insist that everyone join in by playing a variety of instruments she always had on hand. Oh, how she loved to be in the thick of it, surrounded by her family and friends, laughing, telling funny stories of her childhood, and all the shenanigans she got up to. It didn’t even matter if you’d heard the story countless times, each time she told you a story from her childhood...You listened, enthralled, mesmerized, and entertained. In addition to her musical talents, Ginny was very talented in arts & crafts, such as crocheting, sewing, drawing, painting...Anything she put her mind to, she could create, and she did. Her handcrafts were always well received, and cherished by all who were fortunate to receive one. Ginny also loved to fish, and would never miss an opportunity to pack a cooler of food, and take off to whereabouts unknown to throw a line in the water. Many a cherished memories of summers camping and fishing on Lake Champlain will always be remembered fondly. Ginny was a mother to eight of her own children, and a mother to many others that also considered her to be “mom”. Ginny loved being surrounded by her family and friends, especially during the annual “Pike FamilyCookout”, where many a good time, and loads of food were enjoyed by all. Ginny’s baked beans and “pink” potato salad were legendary. Halloween was, by far, Ginny’s favorite holiday, so much so that she would be planning the next year’s party and costume, WHILE at the CURRENT Halloween party. Many Halloween parties were attended, and talked about for many months afterward. Ginny loved to entertain, and she did so splendidly. Virginia is survived by; Daughter: Deborah “Arvella” Baker of Danby & fiance Paul “Grandman” Pearce, Daughter: Shelley “Crutch” Goldfarb of Stratton & husband Steve “Lenny” Goldfarb, Son: Lonnie Pike of Wardsboro, Daughter: Janie Marie “My brown-eyed girl” Sydorowich of Ludlow & husband Matthew “Mattress” Sydorowich, Daughter: Alicia “Beash” Lowe of Crescent City, FL & husband Joseph “Honey-bear” Lowe. Virginia is also survived by her grandchildren; Dean Paradis (Joseph) of SC, Alyssa Mead (Brett) of VT, Shawn Eitapence (Star) of NH, Jason Eitapence of NH, Nora & Anton Pike of VT, Sydney & Jayna Goldfarb of VT, Alex Dumas of VT, Cortni Rego (Ruben) of FL, Valerie Arrigoni (Tom) Jennifer Hughs & Roger Jr. Hughs of FL. Jess Lowe (Ivy) of FL, Xavier Lowe of FL. Great Grandchildren; Lexi, Amaya & Isabella Eitapence of NH, Ava Hughs of VT, Seth Taylor of FL, Brad, Damien & Nova Lagace of FL, Charlotte Oxendine of FL. Virginia is also survived by numerous extended family members, and many cherished friends. Virginia was predeceased by; Dale Pike (1st husband) Cleophus Moore (2nd husband, and “The love of her life”) Henry Morris (father) Evelyn Morris (mother) Linda Gonet (daughter) Stephen Pike (son) Dorrie Eitapence (daughter) Karen Eitapence (granddaughter) & Mellissa Hughs (granddaughter). Virginia will be missed so much by all that hold her dear, and mere words can not describe how much she means to all that loved her. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at a later date. “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
