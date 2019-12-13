Virginia S. Robinson RICHFORD — Virginia S. Robinson, formerly of Newport and Ludlow, passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2019, at Our Lady of the Meadows with her loving daughter, Glenda Garrow and husband Brent, by her side. Ginny was born April 20, 1935, in Woodsville, New Hampshire. She grew up in Ludlow, graduating from Black River High School. She graduated in 1957 from Castleton State College in education and was a teacher in Ludlow and then Newport, for a total of 33 years. She loved teaching and cared for all of her students. She enjoyed her visits with Matt Page, a former student, who often stopped at Our Lady to see her. Ginny loved spending time with her family and friends, and was known as “Nana” to many. She was loved by all and will be truly missed. Ginny is survived by her daughter, Glenda (Brent) Garrow, of Sheldon; her grandsons Kristopher (Nicky) Garrow and their children Mason and Olivia, of Fairfax, Peter Garrow, of California, Curtis Garrow and girlfriend Emily Fletcher and her daughters Jolynn and Audrey, of Fairfax; her granddaughter, Jocelyn (Stuart) Benoit and their children Cyrus, Alden, Ivan and Madelyn, of Sheldon; and her son-in-law, Todd Guyette and his son, Steven, of Burlington. She is also survived by her cousin, Ruth Panto and her family, of Methuen, Massachusetts. Ginny leaves many friends in Enosburg Falls, Newport and Ludlow, as well as her classmates of the class of 1957 from Castleton State College. Ginny was predeceased by her daughter, Patti Robinson Guyette; her grandson, Tyler Robinson; and her daughter, Judy Robinson. She was also predeceased by her former husband and father of her children, Peter Robinson. Her family would like to thank all of the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows for all the love and care they showed Ginny. It was her home away from home and the staff was like family. As per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Interment will be at a later time by the family. Memorial contributions in Ginny’s honor may be sent to Our Lady of the Meadows Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT 05476; or Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund, Att: Alumni Office, Castleton University, 49 University Drive, Castleton, VT 05735.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.