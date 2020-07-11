Virginia (Scott) Seaver SOUTH BURLINGTON — Virginia "Gina" Scott Seaver, 97, formerly of Poultney, died Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, at Ringer’s Home Care in Vergennes, after a brief illness. She was born Aug. 9, 1922, in Bennington, Vermont, the daughter of Wesley and Helen (Gifford) Scott. Virginia was a graduate of Poultney High School and furthered her education at Gifford Memorial Hospital Nursing Program and completed her post graduate at John Hopkins, first in her class. She was a former member of the Poultney Methodist Church, where she was past president of the Board of Trustees, and the Shelburne Methodist Church. She was a past president of The Vermont Association of Women’s Clubs and a past matron of the Poultney Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Virginia was an instructor at Green Mountain College for the Medical Secretarial Program and served as a guide at the Shelburne Museum. She was appointed by Governor Snelling to serve on his Commission on Children. Survivors are her children, Judith Rylander of Beaver, Utah, Jeffrey H. Seaver (Sandra) of Warren and David W. Seaver of New Orleans; her grandchildren, Susan Pyles (Robert), Lindsay LePage (Matthew) and Jeffrey B. Seaver; her great-grandchildren, Robert Pyles, Julia Pyles and Alexa LePage; siblings, Dorothy Ellison and Ret. U.S. Navy Capt. Gordon Scott; also, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, Edward C. Seaver, who died Sept. 19, 1983; and by her siblings, Barbara Jean Barker, William Scott and Wesley “Mike” Scott. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. in Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
