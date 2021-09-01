Virginia “Scutty” Shelvey ABERDEEN, N.C. — Virginia Mae “Ginny” “Scutty” Shelvey passed peacefully on Aug. 25, 2021, at Carrington Place Nursing Home and Rehab Center. She was born May 29, 1941, in Chippenhook, Vermont, the daughter of Rollin H. and Francis {Morris} Burney. She graduated from West Rutland High School class of 1959. In 1967, she married John A. Shelvey; in 1968, they moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut. She was awarded salesperson of the year with Sara Coventry Jewelry, taught ballroom dancing with her husband at Arthur Murray Dance Studio, all while raising their four children. In 1982, they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado; she attended cosmetology school. In 1985, they returned to Rutland, Vermont, where she and her sister, Judy Bourn, worked together at Bourn Beautiful Salon. In 1988, she opened her own salon, The Clip Joint. In 2006, with the help of her daughter, Corinna, she opened Twice Upon A Child consignment shop and together, they ran a community food shelf. John and Virginia retired to Aberdeen, North Carolina. She loved to garden, crochet, dance, play dominoes with friends, Scrabble with her mother and daughter; her favorite was completing jigsaw puzzles. Over the years, her faith in God and her involvement in church were a very big part of her life. Between church seminars, hosting Bible studies and life groups, she made lifelong friends who meant so much to her. She was loved by her family and friends, she will be forever missed. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John A. Shelvey; brothers, David, Russell, Jonny and Mike Burney; sisters, Lorraine Holland, Darlene Alger. Survivors include her four wonderful children, son Curtis G. Shelvey and wife Stacie, of Aberdeen, North Carolina, son Keith J. Shelvey and wife Amy, of Wallingford, Vermont, daughter Kristine F. Kittleson and Michael Williamson, of Scottsdale, Arizona, daughter Corinna L. Bowen, of Monroe, North Carolina; granddaughters, Gavynne Helms, Trinity Shelvey, Arianna Shelvey, Alexis Bowen; grandsons, Dylan Shelvey, Tyler Shelvey, Kyle Milligan, Aiden Bowen; brothers, Norman Burney, of Englewood, Florida, Rollin Burney Jr., of Georgetown, Texas, Tommy Burney, of Rutland, Vermont; sisters, Judy Bourn, of Rutland Town, Vermont, Shirley Razanouski, Carol Burney, both of Rutland, Vermont, Jean McGouey, of Proctor, Vermont, Joan Melvin, of Floral City, Florida; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins: A celebration of life and burial will be hosted by Keith and Amy Shelvey in the fall of 2022 in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Carrington Place Nursing Home and Rehab, Rehab Floor, 600 Fullwood Lane, Mathews, NC 28374; FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Rehab Floor, 155 Memorial Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28105.
