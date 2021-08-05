Virginia Smith HENDERSON, Nev. — Virginia Smith, nee Parsons, was born in Springfield, on Aug. 20, 1931, to Leslie and Maude Parsons. In 1953, She married Kenneth Smith of Springfield. They have two daughters, Kathryn Baker of Henderson, Nevada, and Karen Wilson, currently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada. Virginia had three sisters, Evelyn Collins, Margaret King and Esther Proctor: and a brother, Roscoe Parson. All her siblings have predeceased her. As the wife of career Marine, Virginia endured numerous moves and served as a single parent for her two daughters during her husbands, all too frequent, overseas deployments. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, shopping, and reading. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, Ginny served for many years as a volunteer with the Navy/Marine Corps Relief Society. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 1:20 pm at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Drive. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
