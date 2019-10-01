Virginia (Whalen) Petrie RUTLAND TOWN — Virginia (Whalen) Petrie, 98, died Thursday evening, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Meadows in Rutland Town. Virge was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on June 29, 1921, the daughter of the late Nicholas D. and Vena S. Whalen. She graduated from Attleboro High School in 1939 and from Lasell Junior College, class of 1941. She married Raymond G. Petrie on Feb. 14, 1942, and he passed away on Feb. 26, 2001, after 59 years of marriage. Virge and Ray were 50-year members of the Highland Country Club. She was the longtime secretary of the woman's golf association. Virge enjoyed dancing and the social life at Highland. She was also an avid golfer at other golf courses. Virge belonged to several bridge clubs and was also a contract bridge player. She enjoyed walking for many years in the Mortgage Hill neighborhood where she resided for over 70 years. Virge also graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School and worked for the L.G. Balfour Co. She was also the corporate secretary for the N.D. Whalen Co. in the 1950s until it sold in 1962 to her aunt and uncle's business, J. T. Healy and Son. She is survived by her son, Craig and wife Pam, of Rutland, Vermont. Virge and Ray's cremains will be interred at a later date in St. John's Cemetery in Attleboro. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Rutland, Vermont.
