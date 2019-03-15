Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.