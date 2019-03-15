Virginia W. Crete CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Wood Crete passed away March 7, 2019. She was born January 31, 1933 in Rutland, Vermont, daughter of Lyman and Eva Wood. She attended Rutland High School, spent most of her life in Vermont and resided in Chapel Hill, NC. She was a long standing member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She worked for Howe Richardson Scales, Best Western and retired after ten years with The Vermont Country Store. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Gerald and Sharlene Crete of Rutland, Kathryn Kindt and Jim Gladdish of Florrisant, CO, Jeanette and Bob Flynn of Chapel Hill, NC, and Joanne and Devon Kearney of Holly Springs, NC; six grandchildren, Gregory and Jason Kindt, Jackie and Dalton Crete, Julia and Sean Kearney; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five sisters and three brothers, Janice McNamera, Martha Hyjiek, Sandra Springer, Phyllis Pitts, Nancy Burney, Edward, Larry and Clifford Wood. She was predeceased by four sisters and three brothers: Glena Mound, Doris Danyou, Patricia and Joanne Tyminski, Richard, Frederick and Rodney Wood. She was a lifelong avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and lived to see them win four World Series. The happiest time of her life was raising her children. As a single parent we, her children, are here to attest, she was a wonderful mother. There will be no formal services. The family will gather at Fenway Park this summer to celebrate her life. Condolences may be made to the charity of your choice.
