Virginia Wright BUSHNELL, FL — Virginia King Wright, 89. passed away on August 3, 2022 at a hospital in Florida after a recent illness. She was born on June 2, 1933, the daughter of Maxine and Newell King. “Ginny” grew up in Randolph and graduated from high school in 1952. After graduation, she lived in Rutland and worked at many restaurants. When she retired, she moved to Florida and lived with her long-time companion, Stan-ley Basset, who predeceased her. She leaves two brothers, Duane King of Braintree and Donald “Buzz” King of New Jersey; a sister, Barbara Brown of Randolph; and many nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be buried in the King family plot at Pleas-ant View Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be mailed to the Randolph Senior Center, 6 Hale Street, Randolph, Vt. 05060; or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfunerals.com. The Day Funeral Home in Randolph is handling arrangements.
