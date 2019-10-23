Vital M. Razanouski WEST RUTLAND — Vital M. Razanouski, 83, died Oct. 20, 2019, at Rutland Healthcare Center. He was born in West Rutland, June 13, 1936, son of Vincent and Josephine (Zaremba) Razanouski. Vital was a U.S. Navy veteran. While in the Navy, Vit specialized in plumbing and steamfitting aboard his aircraft carrier USS Tarawa. Vit spent a lot of his spare time enjoying the outdoors hunting, fishing, trapping and foraging wild mushrooms and ginseng. Vit was an avid gardener growing flourishing gardens year after year. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, VFW and Rutland American Legion. Surviving are his wife, Leona Razanouski, of West Rutland; a daughter Carrise Flynn and husband Chris, of West Rutland; two sons Mathew, of West Rutland, and Michael, of Bomoseen; two grandchildren Logan Flynn and Joshua Razanouski, his wife, Katelynn, and two great-grandchildren Ethan and McKayla Jean Razanouski. He was predeceased by a son, Marc Razanouski; three brothers Joe, George and Vincent Razanouski; two sisters Ruth Alexon and Veronica Malichowski; and half-sister, Eva Aslin. There will be no calling hours; A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home.
