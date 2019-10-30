Vital Razanouski rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Vital M. Razanouski, 83, who died Oct. 20, 2019, was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Officiating was the Rev. Avelino Vale, pastor. Burial followed in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Angela Lundrigan was organist. Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Eulogist was Josh Razanouski. Military honors were provided by Rutland American Legion Post 31. Jim Mills sounded taps. Ron Fairbanks presented the flag to the family. Arrangements were by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home.
