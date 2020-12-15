NASHUA — Vivian M. (Renaud) Messier died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Bedford, New Hampshire, after a few months of declining health.
Vivian was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on Dec. 9, 1930. She was the loving daughter of Elenore (Harvey) and Arthur Renaud, and sister of Maurice Renaud.
She graduated with honors from Blackstone H.S. Though she was accepted to pharmacy school, she instead chose to marry the love of her life, Norman Messier, after his military service in the Pacific during WWII.
Vivian and Norman raised two children in Needham, Massachusetts, and she assisted in the management of Norman’s Beauty Salon in downtown Needham.
Following Norman’s premature death in 1983, Vivian lived in Wellesley, Massachusetts, until she and her mother moved to Rutland, Vermont, to join the family of her son, Dr. Mark Messier, in 1997.
Vivian enjoyed time spent with family, playing cards with Ulric and Rhea Messier, reading biographies, watching movies, the Red Sox, the Patriots (especially #12), eating a daily dish of ice cream, and anything chocolate.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; brother; as well as her grandson, Michael Sammarco; and niece, Marilyn Jones.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elise and Leonard Sammarco of Henderson, Nevada, and their family, granddaughter Amy Carvalho and her husband, Tom, granddaughter, Erin, and four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Mallory, Ian and Desi. Vivian is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Mark and Jeanne Messier of Nashua, New Hampshire, and their family, grandson Graham and his wife, Nora, granddaughter Laura and her husband, Eric, and grandson Ryan, as well as five great-granddaughters, Zoey, Emma, Oona, Esme and Beatrix.
Virtual online visitation only will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, from 4-6 p.m. on the Carrier Family Funeral Home’s Windham, New Hampshire, Facebook Page or on the website at www.carrierfuneralhome.com. Just go to the home page of the website and in the lower right hand column, click on virtual visitation.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. online just as the virtual visitation. Graveside services will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Needham, Massachusetts.
To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.