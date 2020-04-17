Vivian Raymond RUTLAND — Vivian Raymond, 92, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born on Nov. 19, 1927, in Rutland the daughter of Ray W. and Juliette E. (Rawson) Cheney. Growing up in Rutland, she graduated from Rutland High School. She enjoyed reading, camping, fishing and snowmobiling. Survivors include two daughters, Joan Bizon of Rutland; and Dianna Brodeur of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; two sons, Scott Raymond of Pittsford; and Gary Raymond of Chittenden; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew T. Raymond, in 1991; and a son, Andrew “Chuck” Raymond III in 2015; and daughter, Marsha McMahon; and great grandson, Mark Drew Jr. in 2017. There will be no calling hours, burial will be at a later date at the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements were by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.