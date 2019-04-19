RUTLAND TOWN — Bill died Friday, April 12, 2019, at The Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland Town. Bill moved to The Meadows in Rutland in 2014. Son of Wiljem and Hilda (Holm) Jarvi, he was born in Bellefonte, PA, on Oct. 11, 1924. He moved to Plymouth Kingdom, VT, in the early-'30s.
He graduated from Black River Academy, Ludlow, VT, and from the Delahanty Institute in NYC. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII, landed on Omaha Beach of Normandy, France, on D-Day plus two, fought in the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes, and finished the war in Czechoslovakia in May 1945. For this, he received five Battle Stars.
He was an active member of the National 2nd Infantry Division Association (Indian Head) and the National Veterans of The Battle of the Bulge Assoc. For several years, he was vice president of the Northern New England Chapter of the VBOB. He was a member of the American Legion in Ludlow and commander of VFW in Ludlow for many years.
On Sept. 18, 1948, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Hill in Tyson, VT. She predeceased Bill in 2012. Bill is survived by two daughters Kristen Jarvi, of West Rutland, VT, and Lauren Jarvi (Len Gerardi), of St. Johnsbury, VT; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His sister, Irene Phillips, of Zephyrhills, FL, died several years ago.
In 1952, Bill started OkemoVue Inc. (Ludlow’s cable system and the second oldest in the state). He served as president and general manager until 1987 when he sold the company and retired. He also owned and operated Jarvi’s Radio and TV for 40 years. He was a selectman of Plymouth, trustee of public funds, town agent and town grand juror for many years. Bill was a working member of the Plymouth Recycling Committee and volunteered many hours for The Plymouth Press. He also delivered “Meals on Wheels” for the Black River Valley Senior Center. Bill was an avid snowmobiler and a charter member of the Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club.
He enjoyed golfing and he traveled widely through the U.S. and Europe. He joined the Masons in Ludlow in 1949, and was also a member of The Chapter, Council, Commandry of the Cairo Shrine in Rutland, VT. He was a Cairo clown for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tyson Church; Ludlow American Legion; Shriners Hospitals for Children, Springfield, MA; or the Plymouth, VT, Fire Department.
This obituary was written by Bill prior to his passing. A memorial service will be held May 6, 2 p.m. at the Tyson Congregational Church, with burial in the Plymouth Notch Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.