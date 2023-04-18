W. Adam White RUTLAND — William Adam White, 36, died April 13, 2023, at his home. He was born in Houston TX, July 5, 1986, son of Robert Lloyd and Melissa (Cahee) White. William was a graduate of Rutland High School and attended college. Surviving are his father, Robert White of VT and mother, Melissa Cahee and her husband Ralph of Rutland; his current partner Ashlee White of Rutland; 3 daughters, Charity White (Anthony Keefe), Peyton White and Madalyn White all of Rutland; a brother, Rici White (Natalie) of West Rutland; a step brother, Richard Cahee of Rutland; a step sister, Janelle Cahee of NY; a grandson, Jonah Keefe of Rutland; several nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his former wife, Lisa White. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
