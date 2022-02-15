W. David Merrill HARDWICK — W. David Merrill, 90, of Hardwick, died at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, on Feb. 11, 2022, with family at his side. He was born Feb. 25, 1931, in Perkinsville, Vermont, the son of the late William H. and Blanche (Field) Merrill. He graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow. David entered the U.S. Army upon graduating from high school. He served his country in Germany and was honorably discharged. Soon after, he met the one and only love of his life, Joyce Natalie Campbell, of Randolph, Vermont, and they were married on Aug. 14, 1955. They resided in Barre for five years, where David worked as a meat cutter for Bi-Rite. In 1960, the young couple moved to Hardwick, where they raised their two children and made their home. David was employed as a meat cutter for the First National grocery store chain. He worked at the store in Hardwick for many years, as well as stores in Rutland and Barre-Montpelier. He later worked for Cabot Creamery until his retirement. David was proud 60-year member and Past Master of Caspian Lake Lodge #87 F&AM. He was a member of the United Church of Hardwick, where he was a lifetime deacon, a member of the Finance Committee and the Executive Board. He was a former Hardwick Library Trustee and belonged to the American Legion Post #7, all in Hardwick. He loved family time with Joyce, his children and granddaughter. He enjoyed gardening and monitoring the daily weather forecast, writing in his journal, watching the birds, baking, visiting with neighbors and his daily walks to the Post Office, where he would always find someone who wanted to visit. He was a meticulous carpenter and could build and fix almost anything. Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce, of more than 66 years; two children, Scott Merrill, of Hardwick, and Susan Moore and her husband, Ken, of Johnson; a granddaughter, Miranda Moore, of Johnson; two sisters, Rebecca Sabol, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Mary Shumski, of East Amherst, New York. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by two sisters, Winnifred Stack and Elizabeth Walsh. Services in his honor are being planned for Saturday, May 7, at the United Church of Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Caspian Lake Lodge #87 F&AM, P.O. Box 802, Hardwick, VT 05843; or the United Church of Hardwick, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick, VT 05843. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
