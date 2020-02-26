W. Edward "Ed" Lewis RUPERT — W. Edward “Ed” Lewis, 78, died unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Granville, New York, the son of Earl and Elizabeth (Acome) Lewis. He graduated from Salem Washington Academy. Mr. Lewis farmed most of his life and eventually owned and operated Lewisholm Valley Farm in Rupert for many years. He also drove truck for many years with Holdman Trucking in Middlebury and also for J&J Trucking in Pawlet. He was selectman for 20 years and a member of Rupert United Methodist Church and Rupert Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Lewis enjoyed sugaring and served as a president of Rutland County Maple Producers, a 4-H leader and a member of the former Rupert Grange and Salem Future Farmers of America. Survivors include his wife, Marie Skellie Lewis, whom he married July 16, 1961; his children, Cindy Hosley, Frank Lewis, both of West Pawlet, George and Jimmy-Joe Lewis, both of Rupert; a brother, Donald Lewis of Granville; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth Lewis Kirchner; and a brother, Forrest Lewis. Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Rupert United Methodist Church, Routes 153 & 315, Rupert. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Rupert Firehouse. Memorial contributions may be made to Rupert Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776; or Rupert United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 40, West Rupert, VT 05776. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
