W. Otis Andrus PAWLET — W. Otis Andrus, age 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter, Nancy, and his grandson, Cody, by his side on Friday, May 24, 2019. Oat was born on Sept. 12, 1930, the son of J. Holmes Andrus and Beatrice (Loomis) Andrus. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Kathleen (O’Brien) Andrus; and his son, William O. Andrus Jr. A lifelong resident of Pawlet, he attended the Pawlet Village School, Vermont Academy and Colgate until which time he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corps and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, for four years. After returning to Pawlet, he spent time working construction with the Steel Sash Window Co. installing windows at Great Meadow Correctional Facility and worked as a rural route mail carrier before taking over the family farm and working in the family insurance and real estate business until his retirement. Oat was an avid hunter and fisherman who thoroughly enjoyed his family, friends and farm. He received Outstanding Conservation Farmer Awards on different occasions, as well as Herd Production Achievement Awards which he was very proud of. He was always in great shape and hiked up Haystack Mountain with his family until he was 81. He enjoyed telling stories of playing sports at Vermont Academy, and football at Colgate and for the Hudson Falls Green Jackets. He enjoyed providing land for his friends and family to hunt and brought his family up with a love for sports and being active outdoors. Many of his real estate customers remember him fondly for always making a deal work out even if he had to throw in part, or all, of his commission, especially for the young first-time homebuyers. He always gave his customers tours around the back roads of Vermont and New York, told stories, and brought them home to feed and pet his animals. Oat was liked by everyone and known to be friendly and to never say 'no' to anyone. He always said, “It doesn’t hurt to be nice to people.” He will be greatly missed. Oat is survived by a daughter, Nancy Andrus, of Pawlet; a sister, Sally Treat (Dr. Robert); a brother-in-law, Jack O’Brien (Marge); grandchildren Kellie Sykes (Chris), Brooke DeBonis (Brian), Marny Covino (Tom), Jeremy Hicks, Stacy Gertis and Cody Hicks; great-grandchildren Emily, Elizabeth, Kaitlyn, Will, Alex, Kathleen, Johnathan, Adaline and Avery; a special nephew, Jim Andrus (Jill); and several other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Oat’s family’s wishes are to take the time to visit an older person, take them for a ride, or out to lunch in order to make their day. “After all, it doesn’t hurt to be nice to people.” The family wishes to thank BAYADA Hospice for the last month of Oat’s care in order to make it possible for him to stay at home. Please consider a donation in Oat’s name to the Pawlet Cemetery Association where he was president for many years and/or BAYADA Hospice. A burial service was held in the Pawlet Cemetery 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, with the Reverend Tom Atkins presiding. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.