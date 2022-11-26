Wade A. Mitchell PITTSFORD — Wade Allen Mitchell, 81, of Pittsford, passed away on November 19, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Wade was born on August 12, 1941, to the late Homer and Arlene (Stevens) Mitchell at their home in Huntington, Vermont. Wade graduated from Richmond High School and thereafter played baseball at Curry College and Lyndon State College, the Cape Cod Baseball League, and with Minor League Baseball for a short time until an injury forced him into early retirement. Wade’s life was defined by his love for his family and sports. Wade opened Mitchell Tee’s & Signs in Pittsford with his three sons and had a decorated and illustrious career coaching baseball and basketball at Proctor High School and Otter Valley Union High School. Wade was predeceased by his parents, brother Steven Mitchell, sister Kerry Miller, and his son Todd Mitchell. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anna Mitchell of Pittsford, VT; son Timothy Mitchell and partner Wanda Bushey of Pittsford, VT; son Terry Mitchell and wife Molly of Sudbury, VT; granddaughters Megan Rienzi (Mitchell) of South Salem, NY, and Jordan Mitchell of Boston, MA; and a host of loving siblings, relatives, and friends. In remembrance of Wade’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Proctor High School - Wade Mitchell - Athletics; or Otter Valley Baseball, care of Otter Valley Athletics Association, with “Wade Mitchell” in the memorandum. For a full obituary and further instructions for donations, please see the link at: barnardfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.