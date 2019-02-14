Wallace G. Kimball III SALISBURY — Wallace G. Kimball III, age 73, passed over unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Brandon, at a later date. The family invites you to view a full notice by visiting www.awrfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.