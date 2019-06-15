Wallace Kimball SALISBURY — Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Join us for a Celebration of a Life well-lived for Wallace (Wally or Robin) Kimball, who passed over on Feb. 10, 2019. It will be held at the American Legion in Brandon, on June 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to share memories and enjoy a buffet.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.