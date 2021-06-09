Walter Albert Henry CHESTER — Walter Albert Henry, formerly of Chester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho, on May 29, 2021. Walter was born on Nov. 21, 1923, in Chester, Vermont, second son of Hugh Horatio and Clara (Offutt) Henry. He was the fifth generation of the Vermont Henry's. He was a graduate of Chester High School class of 1941, president and salutatorian of his class. He enrolled at Norwich University, Northfield, Vermont, in 1941; then enlisted with U.S. Army in September 1942; re-enrolled at Norwich University in February 1946, graduating with High Honor and a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering in June 1947. As part of the 71st Regiment, 44th Infantry Division, Walter was with the first to land in France after D-Day. He fought in the Battle of the Budge, served as squad leader (S/Sgt) with the regiment in the European Theater of Operations from September 1944 until the end of WWII in Europe in May 1945. Awards and citations included the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart Medal. Walter married Edith Laura Stoddard in Chester, Vermont, on June 7, 1944, while home on furlough. They were married for 73 years. Walter was employed with the Vermont Highway Dept. from 1947 until 1955. He and Robert Dufresne founded the Dufresne-Henry Engineering Co. in 1955 in Springfield, Vermont, which later became Dufresne-Henry Inc. The corporation, by the early-1980s, had grown to the largest consulting civil and sanitary engineering firm in New England north of Boston. He last served as treasurer and chairman of the Board of Directors until his retirement in 1992. Walter and Edith moved to St. Simons Island, Georgia, in 1989. A lifelong Episcopalian, Walter was active as a member of Christ Church, Frederica on St. Simons Island. In 2016, Walter and Edith moved to Boise, Idaho. Being very active as an alumnus of Norwich University, Walter was involved in capital fund drives, one-star general membership in the Partridge Society, honorary member of the Board of Fellows, Board of Fellows Medallion Award, and Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1990. He also was a Garrison Associate Founding Member in the Partridge Society. Walter was a Registered Professional Engineer in Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as a Registered Land Surveyor in both states. He was a life member on the Vermont Society of Land Surveyors and the National Society of Professional Engineers. Walter was an avid skier (both snow and water) and taught many friends to water ski at his summer camp on Lake Rescue near Ludlow, Vermont. He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities while living in Vermont. He was a longtime member of the Springfield (Vermont) chapter of the American Red Cross. Walter is survived by his daughter, Cynthia and son-in-law Richard Hella of North Andover, Massachusetts and Boise, Idaho: grandsons, Michael and wife Beth Hella of Groveland, Massachusetts, and Matthew Hella of Boise, Idaho; three great-grandchildren, Katie Hella of Groveland, Massachusetts, Asher and Rowan Hella of Boise, Idaho; nephew, Hugh Howard Henry of Chester, Vermont. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Henry; his parents, Hugh and Clara Henry; his brother, Hugh "Buster" Henry; and his niece, Alice "Suzy" Forlie. A full military graveside service will be held in the future in Norwich University Cemetery in Northfield, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Honor Flight, Box L-4016, Columbus, OH 43260-4016 or online. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.summersfuneral.com.
