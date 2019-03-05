Walter E. Jarvie Sr. CAVENDISH — Walter E. Jarvie Sr., 78, passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born in Springfield, Vermont on January 28, 1941, the son of Edward and Mirja (McIntosh) Jarvie. He attended schools in the area and served in the United States Army, and later served in the National Guard for several years. On February 10, 1960 he married Adele Couillard in Cavendish, Vermont. They divorced in 1979. Walt worked as a mechanic in the area for many years, working for Savage Trucking Company for several years, and for a paving company for several years. He lived in Cavendish for many years, resided in Florida for 30 years, and most recently back in Cavendish. He is survived by two sons, Walter E. Jarvie Jr. of Cavendish, VT, and Randy L. Jarvie of North Clarendon, VT; by his ex-wife Adele Jarvie of Cavendish; grandson Damian; granddaughter Robyn; two brothers David Jarvie of Chester, and Roy Jarvie of Florida; longtime companion Sherinne Thomson of North Clarendon; three nephews and one niece. A graveside service will be held at the Cavendish Village Cemetery in Cavendish, Vermont at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.
