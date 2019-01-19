Walter Epstein RUTLAND — Walter Epstein, 85, of Rutland, died on January 10, 2019 at The Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland. He was born in New York City on July 4th, 1933, the son of Julius and Mollie (Lefelstein) Epstein. Walter was a graduate of Lehigh University and served in the military. As a long time resident of Rutland, Walter was an active member of the community, recognized for his outstanding work for Rutland Senior Volunteer Program and appreciated by the readers of the Rutland Herald for his many "Letters to the Editor" published over the years. Walter overcame much adversity to forge a rich, rewarding and fulfilling life in Rutland. He was a kind gentle soul who will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Irwin and Dana Epstein, of Roslyn Heights, New York. Arrangements were made under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.