Walter F. Bonner BELCHERTOWN, Mass. — Walter F. Bonner, 90, passed away in South Hadley on 29 December 2018, after a long illness. Born in Attleboro, to George D. Bonner Jr. and Mary Hazel (Giles) Bonner, he grew up and lived most of his adult life in that city. Walter and his surviving spouse, Gloria M. (Barrett) Bonner, were longtime residents of Briggs Corner, until they retired to Orwell, VT, where they lived for 20 years. For the last six years, they resided in Belchertown. Besides Gloria, his spouse of 68 years, Walter is survived by two sons Russell G. Bonner, of Rutland, VT, Kerry S. Bonner (Debra Merrill), of Newport, RI; a daughter, Darlene E. Bonner (John Davis), of Belchertown; and a granddaughter, Melanie (Chad) Coddaire, of Rutland, VT. Walter is also survived by two sisters Geraldine Pedro, of Attleboro, Kathleen Kessler, of Rumford, RI; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Walter was predeceased by two sons Barry D. and Wayne T. Bonner; his sisters Eileen Perry and Pauline Sheehan; and his brother, Robert Bonner. Walter was a skilled craftsman in the jewelry industry - a hub and die cutter. He engraved reversed images of drawn designs onto steel blocks used to mass produce jewelry. After a lifetime of seeing right as left and left as right, no one much trusted his driving directions. Walter apprenticed and then continued to work at the L.G. Balfour Co. in Attleboro, for some 20 years, and later worked at various jewelry companies in the region, including Wells Inc. and DFB in North Attleboro and Klitzner in Providence. Renowned for his storytelling abilities and colorful language, Walter was often the life of family gatherings. When he wasn’t working, Walter spent his time building two houses from scratch, blacksmithing or cutting and baling hay for the family horses, or repairing and restoring antique cars. Walter loved horseback riding and did so whenever he could find the time, frequently giving all the neighborhood kids a horse-drawn wagon or sleigh ride. Having attended far too many funerals in his lifetime, Walter didn’t want one of his own. Interment will be private at a later date. For those so inclined, please donate in Walter’s name to support retired draft horses at Blue Star Equiculture, 62 Birch Hill Road, West Brookfield, MA 01585 (equiculture.org); or to any charity of your choice.
