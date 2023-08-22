Walter F. Fabian II CLARENDON — Walter Francis Fabian, II died Saturday August 19, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Born November 23, 1948 Celebrated 55 years of marriage with Marylane (Stuart) Fabian on August 3rd Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and outdoorsman. Wally Fabian and his wife Meredith of Castleton Dean Fabian and his wife Jessica Hubbard of Bonita Springs, FL Grandchildren Jody Fabian and his wife Caitlin of Fair Haven, Anna-Michelle Molaski and her husband Luke of Wallingford and Tori Raymond, Great Grandchildren Phoenix, Owen, Wyatt & Nora A celebration of his life will be held at a later date
